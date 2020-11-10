Cameroon: Yaounde African Open - Cameroon Grabs Nine Gold Medals

10 November 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Over 100 athletes from 14 countries on the continent took part in the competition. It was the first senior competition in Africa after a long break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The national flag was seen flowing several times during the closing of the fourth edition of the Yaounde African Judo Open that took place at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex on Sunday November 8, 2020. Organised by the Cameroon Judo Federation (FECAJUDO) in collaboration with the African Judo Union (AJU), the competition brought together 121 judokas from 14 countries on the continent. It was the first senior competition in Africa after the long break due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The Yaounde Africa Open equally served as a qualifying tournament for the Olympic Games.

The athletes competed in 14 categories in the men and women's events. In the men's -100kg fight Omgba Fouda Erick Jean Sebastien beat Guiffo Tangang Gaetan Steve to win gold. In the women's -63kg fight Biok Audrey Jeannette beat Senegal's Faye Anna Siga. In the men's -60kg fight Tsala Tsala Bernardin beat Sengal's Diop. In the women's -70kg category Arrey Sophina Ayuk Otay overpowered her fellow compatriot Azemo Teka Ingrid to win the gold medal. In all, Cameroon won 23 medals; nine gold, seven silver and seven bronze.

The President of FECAJUDO, Alain Christian Kingue Dihang expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Cameroonian athletes. He said from the performances of the athletes he is sure that Cameroon is on the right track for the Tokyo Olympic Games. The next challenge will be the African Open in Dakar next week which is also qualification for the Olympic Games. The event took place in the presence of the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, representatives of the African Judo Union, the President of the national Olympic and Sports Committee, Kalkaba Malboum and other invitees.

