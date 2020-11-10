Cameroon: Electoral Materials - Elecam Begins Dispatching

The Far North Region was first to have its materials sent.

Different electoral materials to be used on December 6, 2020 for the election of reginal councillors are already being sent to the regions for onward transmission to the divisional branch offices of Elections Cameroon. The different electoral materials include, ballot papers, envelopes, report sheets, indelible ink, checklists and other legal documents such as the Electoral Code to be used in polling stations when necessary as well as Covid-19 preventive kids.

The Director General of Elections, Erik Essousse, supervised the sending of the electoral materials to the different regions. While congratulating his staff for the work done, he noted that the distribution of registration cards will equally begin in the days ahead. By November 15, the Director General said, every electoral material would already be at its final destination. Before dispatching, the Verification and Control Poll of ELECAM ensures quantity and clerical details are in accordance with existing legal instruments.

According to the Electoral Code in Section 88(1), the General Directorate of Elections shall for every candidate, party or list of candidates running in the election, print a number of ballot papers equivalent to the number of electors registered, plus one quarter thereof, as well as campaign ballot papers. For efficiency and reasons of meeting stipulated deadlines, the task pf printing of ballot papers and campaign ballots was bestowed on the Cameroon News and Publishing Corporation (SOPECAM) and the printing of envelopes conferred to the National Printing Press. Printing of electoral materials unfolded under the supervision of an ELECAM official and the documents packed in a cartoons, sealed and labelled. The labeling give details on the region, division, polling station and number of voters.

As electoral campaigns are scheduled to begin the 15th day proceeding the election and close at midnight on the eve of the election day (that is November 21 and December 5, 2020 respectively), campaign ballots would thus be made available to political parties and traditional rulers taking part in the election in due time. At the instance of Elections Cameroon, Council authorities shall make available to every candidate or list of candidates space for the display of posters and other campaign materials as stated in Section 91 of the abovementioned Code.

The biometric centre of ELECAM printed the registration cards (special voters' cards) that would be used by municipal councillors and traditional rulers to vote regional councillors. Concerning the cards, the colour pink has been used for traditional rulers and red for municipal councillors. They would be made available to electors within 20 days preceding the elections as stated in the Electoral Code. "Registration cards shall be distributed by the divisional branches of Elections Cameroon, within the 20 days preceding the elections. Cards not distributed shall remain at the disposal of the holders until the close of the poll at the divisional branch of Elections Cameroon," states Section 226 of the Electoral Code.