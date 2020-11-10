Cameroon: Misaje - Crowd Celebrates New Deal Prosperity Projects

CPDM supporters spent the 38th anniversary of President Paul Biya's leadership at the helm of the State praying for peace, counting blessings with giant development projects to show.

November 6, 2020 was eventful in far away, Misaje Subdivision with CPDM supporters and sympathizers showing gratitude for the fruitful leadership of President Paul Biya. The event was the 38th anniversary of President Biya's leadership of the country. It was a moment for the community to celebrate what they described as a successful marriage between Misaje and the New Deal government.

The crowd-pulling and open air event at the premises of the new Misaje community hall featured prayer points with church ministers from five denominations and the Imam of the Muslim community hailing God or Alah for privileges enjoyed by Misaje Subdivision during President Biya's leadership. A special message from their illustrious son and Secretary of State in the Ministry of Mines, Industries and Technological Development, Dr. Fuh Calistus Gentry hailed the population for standing solidly by President Biya for effective decentralization. The message sounded off about Misaje as a haven of peace in the face of the socio-political crisis rocking the North West and South West regions. Speaker after speaker demonstrated the peace-loving attitudes of the Subdivision with impressive enrolment of pupils and students in schools and colleges and the fact that technical service heads, traditional rulers and CPDM party leaders are on-the-spot in their homes.

The attention of the government on Misaje is great and the event counted blessings with prosperity projects like the newly constructed FCFA 400 million Misaje market and the FCFA 200 million multipurpose grandstand. The local CPDM section president, Shey Alfred Nyako took time off to mobilize militants and councillors towards the December 6, 2020 Regional elections to complete the nation's decentralization process.

In all, prayer points at the ecumenical service appealed to God to give President Biya greater vision to help fast-track the return of total normalcy to the North West so that the stretches of the ring road linking Kumbo-Ndu-Nkambe -Misaje can be completed. The prayers equally remembered the massacred Kumba students.