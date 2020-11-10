South Africa: Here It Is - Transnet's Sweetheart Deal With Regiments Capital

9 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jessica Bezuidenhout

If the State Capture saga has taught us anything, it is to look for cynical moves behind decisions made by the boards of state-owned entities, their lawyers or consultants.

It's no secret. Transnet chairman Popo Molefe hinted at a settlement agreement with Regiments Capital during his testimony at the State Capture commission in 2019.

So too did former acting group chief executive officer, Mohammed Mohamedy, during a results presentation the same year. But the details did not surface in public until the National Prosecuting Authority squared off against Regiments in court.

The NPA had unsuccessfully tried to restrain more than R1-billion in Regiments assets as the alleged proceeds of crime pending the outcome of investigations into fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Owners Litha Nyhonyha, Niven Pillay and Eric Wood, the NPA had said, stand to be charged for their respective roles in a criminal conspiracy involving the Guptas or Salim Essa in deals at state-owned companies.

The Johannesburg High Court did not consider the merits of the NPA's case, but ruled against it due to what it deemed "material non-disclosures". Part of those non-disclosures referred to the company's settlement deal with Transnet.

Today Daily Maverick publishes, in full, the seven-page...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

