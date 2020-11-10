Nigeria: Osun Judicial Panel On Police Brutality Begins Sitting Thursday

10 November 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The Judicial Panel of Inquiry (JPI), which was set up by the Osun State Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, to look into cases of alleged police brutality, human rights violations and extra-judicial killings by the operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the state would hold its inaugural sitting on Thursday, November 12.

The sitting would be held at the Council of Oba's Chambers, Finance Building, State Secretariat, Abere, between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. to receive testimonies and evidence from victims of police brutality.

The panel has consequently requested members of the public to submit memoranda.

These were contained in a statement that was signed by the Secretary of the JPI, Mr. Kemi Bello, and made available to journalists yesterday in Osogbo, the state capital.

The statement clarified that subsequent sitting of the panel would be on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Tanzania Opposition's Tundu Lissu Says His Life Is In Danger

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.