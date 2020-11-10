Nigeria: Osun Judicial Panel On Police Brutality Begins Sitting Thursday

The Judicial Panel of Inquiry (JPI), which was set up by the Osun State Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, to look into cases of alleged police brutality, human rights violations and extra-judicial killings by the operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the state would hold its inaugural sitting on Thursday, November 12.

The sitting would be held at the Council of Oba's Chambers, Finance Building, State Secretariat, Abere, between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. to receive testimonies and evidence from victims of police brutality.

The panel has consequently requested members of the public to submit memoranda.

These were contained in a statement that was signed by the Secretary of the JPI, Mr. Kemi Bello, and made available to journalists yesterday in Osogbo, the state capital.

The statement clarified that subsequent sitting of the panel would be on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.