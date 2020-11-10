Ethiopia: Law Enforcement Operations Proceeding As Planned - PM Abiy

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the law enforcement operations in Tigray Regional State are proceeding as planned.

He affirmed that "operations will cease as soon as the criminal junta is disarmed, legitimate administration in the region restored, and fugitives apprehended and brought to justice."

Abiy has tweeted today that all of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) criminal gangs are rapidly coming within reach.

It is to be recalled that Prime Minister Abiy has ordered the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) to take offensive action against the defiant TPLF last Wednesday following clique's premeditated and surprise attacks against the Northern Command in Tigray.