Africa: Statement of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat, On the Situation in Ethiopia

press release

9 November 2020, Addis Ababa: The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat is following with concern the escalation of military confrontation in Ethiopia.

The Chairperson reaffirms the African Union's firm attachment to the constitutional order, territorial integrity, unity and national sovereignty of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to ensure stability in the country and in the Region.

In this regard, the Chairperson appeals for the immediate cessation of hostilities and calls on parties to respect human rights and ensure the protection of civilians. He further urges the parties to engage in dialogue to seek a peaceful solution in the interests of the country.

The Chairperson reiterates the continued readiness of the African Union to support an inter-Ethiopian effort in the pursuit of peace and stability.