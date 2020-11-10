Kenya: Married Women Undergoing FGM in Tharaka Nithi

Laws against FGM/C have driven the practice underground
10 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Alex Njeru

Tharaka Nithi County Commissioner Ms Beverly Opwora has expressed disappointment with increasing Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) cases in some parts of the county during the Covid-19 period.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, Ms Opwora said the outdated cultural practice is deep-rooted in some parts of Igambang'ombe, Tharaka North and Tharaka South sub-counties.

She said the perpetrators are not sparing even the young girls and warned that those arrested will also face child abuse charges.

Arrested and charged

The officer said that her office had information on those who have circumcised their girls and investigations were ongoing to make sure they are arrested and charged.

Ms Opwora warned that chiefs and their assistants administering areas where girls have been 'cut' must take responsibility.

She said some administrators could be collaborating with the criminals engaging in the outdated cultural practice.

During this year's Mashujaa Day celebrations, Ms Opwora said 311 teenage girls had also been impregnated in the county during the pandemic period.

She noted that 35 cases of other gender-based violence had also been reported during the period.

Married off

Many people are practicing FGM secretly, avoiding the ceremony that traditionally involved songs and drinking local brew.

Some residents of Kathngacini in Tharaka North sub-county who spoke to nation.africa said more than 30 girls and five married women had been circumcised in the last few months in the area.

The residents who sought anonymity for fear of victimisation said the circumciser comes from Gatunga area, noting that some of those circumcised in the early months of Covid-19 have already been married off.

