South Africa: Women Continue to Bear the Brunt of Conflict

10 November 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Despite progress made in addressing conflict on the African continent, women continue to face many challenges, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said on Tuesday.

Speaking during the African Forum on Women Peace and Security event hosted by the African Union's Office of the Special Envoy on Women Peace and Security, the Minister urged the African continent to figure out why it continues to have destructive outbreaks of conflicts that destroy lives and livelihoods.

She said the continent has made progress in addressing conflict but that Africa remains "deeply scarred by insecurity, local conflicts and regional crises" that negatively affect the lives of women on a daily basis.

"The COVID-19 virus has worsened the situation of millions of women multiplying their challenges.

"Africa through the AU has implemented laudable efforts to combat the pandemic and bolster Africa's response; nevertheless women remain displaced, abused, without livelihoods and shelter in many countries. This forum must translate our observations into practical actions for achieving peace and the empowerment if women," she said.

Pandor said South Africa is keenly supporting our Gertrude Shope women in dialogue programme to support women in conflict resolution and post conflict reconstruction.

"We will continue this support and work closely with women to support peace initiatives wherever there is conflict.

"We would propose a peace forum for Africa led by women and supported by heads of state where we could frankly explore peaceful avenues for conflict resolution. The time has come for Africa to truly silence the guns and focus on development to create conditions for the continent to thrive."

The African Forum on Women Peace and Security, which got underway virtually on Tuesday, will conclude on Thursday.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.