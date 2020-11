press release

A 70-year-old man was arrested during an intelligence driven operation that was conducted at Magcakini locality Gomolo A/A in Port St Johns in the early hours of Saturday, 07 November 2020.

The suspect was arrested after he was found in possession of a homemade shotgun with 07 shells and a pellet gun.

He will appear before Port St Johns Magistrates' Court today facing charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.