South Africa: Rebuilding the SA Revenue Service, Pillar By Pillar

SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter believes the service can find 'tens of billions' in new revenue, if not more. This is over and above the revenue that will come from raising our taxes - the finance minister has pencilled in an additional R5-billion in tax increases in the next financial year and a total of R40-billion over the next four years.

First appeared in Daily Maverick 168

Finding these billions is important if SARS is to help plug the hole in South Africa's finances.

I wish him luck. We all do. It's in the national interest to have a healthy receiver of revenue that can support the fiscus.

But recent news revelations cause me to have some serious reservations about SARS' ability to win on all fronts.

The rebuilding of SARS is based on three pillars.

The first is restoring capacity after the institution was hollowed out during the Tom Moyane years when at least 2 000 long-standing staffers were unceremoniously removed, when units like the large business investigation unit were dismantled and critical IT projects were neglected. By all accounts, the effort to create an agile and digitally enabled organisation is progressing, particularly on the IT front.

A second pillar...