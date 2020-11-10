South Africa: Civilian Secretariat for Police Conducts Consultations On SAPS Bill

10 November 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A broader consultative meeting is underway at Griffiths Mxenge Hall in the Provincial Head Office, Eastern Cape. The meeting is convened and facilitated by the Civilian Secretariat for Police Service to solicit public views on the proposed South African Police Service Amendment Bill 2020.

The meeting is a sequel to the Cabinet approval that the SAPS Amendment Bill, 2020 be published for public comments in the Gazette on 1 October 2020. In attendance in the meeting are the Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Corporate Services Major General TD Kunene, Ms P Nqakula from the Department of Safety and Liaison, District Commissioner for OR Tambo, Major General Kanuka including the delegation from the Civilian Secretariat, Advocate Dawn Bell, Dr Phillip Jacobs and Mr Tumelo Nkonjoana. The House of Traditional Leaders is represented by Chief Sabata with CPF being led by Mr Velani Mbiza and various other stakeholders and districts.

The purpose of the consultations is to give an opportunity to all relevant stakeholders including communities to comment on the Bill. Various stakeholders and departments are engaging on the draft Bill with a view to provide their inputs which must reflect into the final product.

Proceedings are progressing well, with attendees reaching consensus on some issues. Facilitators of the process are happy and encouraged by the level of engagements the inputs being made by different sectors.

Public comments on the SAPS Amendment Bill are expected to be submitted until 27 November 2020 at email: comments.bill@csp.gov.za

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.