South Africa: Civilian Secretariat for Police Conducts Consultations On SAPS Bill

A broader consultative meeting is underway at Griffiths Mxenge Hall in the Provincial Head Office, Eastern Cape. The meeting is convened and facilitated by the Civilian Secretariat for Police Service to solicit public views on the proposed South African Police Service Amendment Bill 2020.

The meeting is a sequel to the Cabinet approval that the SAPS Amendment Bill, 2020 be published for public comments in the Gazette on 1 October 2020. In attendance in the meeting are the Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Corporate Services Major General TD Kunene, Ms P Nqakula from the Department of Safety and Liaison, District Commissioner for OR Tambo, Major General Kanuka including the delegation from the Civilian Secretariat, Advocate Dawn Bell, Dr Phillip Jacobs and Mr Tumelo Nkonjoana. The House of Traditional Leaders is represented by Chief Sabata with CPF being led by Mr Velani Mbiza and various other stakeholders and districts.

The purpose of the consultations is to give an opportunity to all relevant stakeholders including communities to comment on the Bill. Various stakeholders and departments are engaging on the draft Bill with a view to provide their inputs which must reflect into the final product.

Proceedings are progressing well, with attendees reaching consensus on some issues. Facilitators of the process are happy and encouraged by the level of engagements the inputs being made by different sectors.

Public comments on the SAPS Amendment Bill are expected to be submitted until 27 November 2020 at email: comments.bill@csp.gov.za