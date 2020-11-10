Ghana: Ho NCCE Holds Peace Concert Ahead of Dec 7 Polls

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in collaboration with Saint Anne's Youth Choir of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Ho in the Volta Region has organised a peace concert aimed to encourage peaceful elections.

The concert, held on November 7, 2020 was characterised with musical, poetry and choral performances including peace messages from the various political representatives, individuals and heads of institutions within and outside the Ho Municipality.

Speaking briefly on harnessing peaceful environment before, during and after the December elections, the Volta Regional Director of NCCE, Ken Kponor said many local level assembly elections, schools, colleges and university elections sometimes generated into very hot-blooded atmosphere which of cause shouldn't be, and there was the need to talk about peace before, during and after the December elections.

He noted that the country needed a peaceful environment after the elections to enable the elected government pursue growth and sustainable development and insisted that

"we need stable growth, development, peaceful and united nation to educate and sensitise our youth, stable economy to grow our businesses, support and assist the government-elect to champion goals of the nation.

Kofi P-Bansah, the Municipal Chief Executive for Ho, reiterated the need to ensure peaceful elections and urged constituents to cast their votes on the December 7 devoid of violence.

Faisal Abdul-Iddrisu, the Speaker of Ho Youth Parliament, called on the youth across the country not to allow themselves to be used to foment trouble before, during and after the polls.

"I followed keenly the post-electoral violence in Ivory Coast between 2010 and 2011 and the excesses from violence were devastating which led to killing of an estimated 3000 people and we have had elections in the past and recorded pockets of violence but we had always managed them without further escalation and we remained a united nation.

"Our message to the youth is, they shouldn't allow themselves to be used as tools for violence to cause mayhem or any form of disturbances, any youth at voting age who goes to polling stations on day of elections should cast their ballots and go home and wait for results, there shouldn't be any reason to enter the streets to cause confusion," Mr Abdul-Iddrisu cautioned. -classfmonline.com