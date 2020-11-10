Ghana: Business Leaders Call for Peaceful Elections

10 November 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Business leaders of the Stanford Seed Transformation Network Ghana and the National Peace Council have called on Ghanaians to work together for the peace of the nation to be maintained in all activities before, during, and after the general elections.

In peace messages captured in short video productions, the business leaders appealed to Ghanaians to make a conscious effort during this campaign season to avoid matters and acts that will generate conflict and violence to mar the peace the country is currently enjoying.

The business leaders who spoke include Karen Evans Halm & William Evans Halm, Spektra Global Ltd; Fatawu Gombila, Fruittiland Ghana Ltd; Sammy A. Appenteng, Joissam Ghana Ltd; Jemima N. Nartey, Happy Kids School, Dr Elikem Tamaklo, Nyaho Medical Centre; Grace Amey Obeng, FC Group.

The National Peace Council is excited about the collaboration to bring the message of peace to citizens and asked Ghanaians to work together to ensure violence-free elections.

The Ulti Leaf Foundation, a youth-led organisation, which is also collaborating with Stanford Seed Transformation Network in the peace campaign said the project aligns with its objective of shaping peace together with young people.

Explaining the reason behind the peace video production, the business leaders on their part said they decided to undertake the peace campaign as a result of the rising violence currently being experienced in the country in the build-up to the elections and felt the need to be part of efforts to encourage Ghanaians to avoid such acts and rather work to maintain national peace.

"Ghana is known to be a peaceful country and under no circumstance should political campaigns throw the country into chaos and confusion. It is our responsibility as citizens of this country, particularly as business leaders, to join in efforts to maintain the peace narrative ", they said.

In the video productions, the business leaders were seen touting positive attributes of Ghana as "a beautiful country with friendly and lovely people - a light in Africa and a haven for West Africa" with a plea to all political parties and the youth to strive to avoid violence and maintain peace.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Tanzania Opposition's Tundu Lissu Says His Life Is In Danger

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.