Ghana: 2020/21 GPL to Kick Start Saturday

The Ghana Premier League (GPL) will officially kick off on Saturday with so much anticipation and excitement.

Football has been on ice for the last eight months after the sporting fraternity was hit with the deadly pandemic COVID-19.

But fans will be expected to throng the Accra stadium to catch a glimpse of former Ghana international, Asamoah Gyan when Legon Cities lock horns with Berekum Chelsea on day one of action.

But a greater attention will go to Dormaa where Hearts of Oak face two-time champions Aduana Stars in what is anticipated to be full of fireworks.

The Phobians last won at Dormaa in 2014 but the last meeting between both sides was in February 2020 during the truncated GPL when Hearts rescued a point after a goalless draw.

Both sides have been busy on the transfer market to strengthen their respective sides but Aduana will seek to continue their dominance over Hearts in the clash.

Ashantigold will begin their campaign with a home game against Karela United in Obuasi as the Miners seek to dominate the Anyinase side.

The three meetings between them have seen Ashgold pick up two wins and Karela, a single win.

Accra Great Olympics have vowed to give Medeama SC a fight of their lives when they clash at the Akoon Park on Sunday.

In their struggling state, Medeama labored and capitalized on a late goalkeeping error to snatch a late victory over the Wonder Club who has pledged to pay their host back in their own currency.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Without doubt, it will be a cracker for the local fans as a rejuvenated Olympics side aim to stun a determined and resolute Medeama side that will have the experienced Justice Blay in the team.

Medeama have won three over Olympics and one has resulted in a draw and will be tipped to emerge victorious from this game.

Porcupine Warriors Asante Kotoko picked up a narrow win over Techiman XI Wonders during their last meeting in 2019 and is looking forward to deepen the woes of the Techiman based team when they clash.

Kotoko have won three out of the four meetings and Wonders have only managed a draw. Kotoko have strengthened their side with a couple of signings and are considered one of the favourites for the GPL trophy.

King Faisal will attempt to kick off on a positive note when they travel to Sogakope in the Volta region to take on the West Africa Soccer Academy (WAFA) at the Red Bull Arena.

WAFA last lost a game there in 2020 when Liberty Professionals defeated the youngsters 2-1 in the GPL.

Despite a series of poor results last season, King Faisal will hope to pick up their first win in many league matches.

The 'Fante-derby' will see Ebusua Dwarfs welcome Elmina Sharks to the Cape Coast Stadium.

Liberty Professionals will engage Bechem United in a dicey game.