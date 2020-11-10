Ghana: Nick Owusu Steps Down As Phar Rangers CEO

10 November 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Mr. Nick Owusu, a FIFA/CAF accredited safety and security officer has resigned as Chief Executive officer (CEO) of Division One League (DOL) side, Phar Rangers.

In his resignation letter dated November 5, 2020, Mr. Owusu indicated that it was a decision he gave a careful thought and thanked the management for the feat they chalked together while in office as the CEO.

His reason for the decision, he said, was personal.

"I will hand over all documents belonging to the club to the President of the club on Monday, November 9, 2020 (Yesterday). I will also submit a handing over notes with details of the club's Financial Statement the same day."

"I'll like to thank you and all other members of the club for the opportunity to serve the club."

Mr Owusu was appointed Phar Rangers CEO on February 1, 2020 and worked successfully until he resigned in November, 2020.

Confirming to the Times Sports, Mr. Owusu said he took over the reins of the team at a time when they languished at the bottom ranks of the table but managed to turn their fortunes around.

"I inherited a club perched at second to last on the table. At the time of my handover, the club occupied seventh place on the table of the truncated DOL."

"Under my tenure, the club also saw a massive improvement in infrastructure," he added.

