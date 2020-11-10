Nigeria: Gunmen Attack Police Station in Edo, Loot Armoury

10 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mudiaga Affe

Armed men have attacked the divisional police headquarters at Igueben, Edo State, carting away a large number of arms and ammunition and injuring two police officers in the process.

The two police officers, one inspector of police and a corporal, who were badly injured during the attack, were said to be receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt on Tuesday that the suspected armed robbers came to the police station at about 8 p.m. on Monday and threw an object, believed to be dynamite, into the station before gaining access.

Following the explosion, the armed men, immediately they gained access to the building, headed for the armoury where the arms and ammunition were stolen.

Initial reports indicated that the two police officers died in the attack and their bodies deposited in the mortuary, however, the Edo State police command public relations officer, Chidi Nwabuzor said the officers were only wounded but not dead.

The attack, it was further gathered, had sparked serious protest in the locality as hundreds of youth have taken to the streets, calling on the government to probe the attack, which they believed was carried out by outsiders.

However, Mr Nwabuzor, in his reaction said, "On November 9, 2020 at about 19.30hrs, hoodlums suspected to be armed robbers invaded the police station at Igueben. Immediately, the police personnel mobilised to repel them

"During the gun duel, one of the suspected armed robbers was shot dead, two policemen were wounded and they were taken to the hospital. One motorcycle, suspected to belonging to the robbers was confiscated by the police. No police officer was killed in the attack," the Edo State police spokesman added.

He assured that the police were doing their best to weed out criminal elements in that axis of the state capital, adding that normalcy had returned to that part of the state.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Tanzania Opposition's Tundu Lissu Says His Life Is In Danger

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.