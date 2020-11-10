South Africa: Arrest Warrant Issued for ANC SG Ace Magashule Over Free State Asbestos Saga

GCIS/Flickr
ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule.
10 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Pieter-Louis Myburgh for Scorpio

A warrant of arrest has been issued for the ANC's secretary-general, Ace Magashule, in connection to the R255-million asbestos audit contract in the Free State. Magashule is expected to appear in court this week. Scorpio brings you this exclusive.

ANC secretary-general and former Free State premier Ace Magashule is set to be arrested and charged over his alleged role in the Free State's R255-million asbestos audit contract.

Scorpio can reveal that a warrant of arrest has been issued for Magashule and that he will face several corruption-related charges in connection with one of the more contentious contracts the Free State provincial government awarded during his time as premier.

A joint venture between businessman Edwin Sodi's Blackhead Consulting and the late Igo Mpambani's Diamond Hill Trading 74 clinched the lucrative asbestos audit contract from the Free State's department of human settlements (FSHS) in 2014. Sodi and other businesspeople linked to the deal have already been arrested and charged, along with several former government officials.

Scorpio understands that Magashule will make his first appearance in the Bloemfontein High Court on Friday and that he has been given an opportunity to voluntarily present himself to the authorities.

We have learnt that...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

More on This
Arrest Warrant Issued for ANC's Secretary-General in South Africa
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Heat is On for Magashule as South Africa's ANC Readies Probe
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Tanzania Opposition's Tundu Lissu Says His Life Is In Danger

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.