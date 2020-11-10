Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Moves to Stop Pension to Tinubu, Fashola, Others

10 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has begun the move to stop the payment of pension to ex-governors and their deputies.

He made his intention known on Tuesday in a bill submitted to the state house of assembly.

While the details of the development are still sketchy, the senior special assistant to the governor on new media, Jubril Gawat, confirmed the development on Twitter.

"Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu has announced his intention, through executive bill, to repeal the public office holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007), which provides for payment of pension & other entitlements to former governors and their deputies," he wrote on Twitter.

FLASH: Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu has announced his intention, through executive bill, to REPEAL the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007), which provides for payment of pension & other entitlements to former Governors and their Deputies. pic.twitter.com/7Zi79R01Bm

- Gawat Jubril A. (@Mr_JAGss) November 10, 2020

Mr Gawat was yet to respond to PREMIUM TIMES calls and text messages seeking more information on the development.

However, the Lagos State Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotosho, also confirmed the development in a Facebook post.

"Mr. Speaker and Honourable Members of the House, in light of keeping the costs of governance low and to signal selflessness in public service, we will be sending a draft executive bill to the House imminently for the repeal of the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007), which provides for payment of pension and other entitlements to former Governors and their Deputies," he quoted the governor as saying.

https://www.facebook.com/100000816993526/posts/3502091949828004/

The payment of huge amounts as entitlements to former governors has been a subject of discourse in Nigeria with many saying such is a waste of public funds.

Details later...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Tanzania Opposition's Tundu Lissu Says His Life Is In Danger

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.