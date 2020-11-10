Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Moves to Stop Pension to Tinubu, Fashola, Others

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has begun the move to stop the payment of pension to ex-governors and their deputies.

He made his intention known on Tuesday in a bill submitted to the state house of assembly.

While the details of the development are still sketchy, the senior special assistant to the governor on new media, Jubril Gawat, confirmed the development on Twitter.

"Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu has announced his intention, through executive bill, to repeal the public office holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007), which provides for payment of pension & other entitlements to former governors and their deputies," he wrote on Twitter.

FLASH: Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu has announced his intention, through executive bill, to REPEAL the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007), which provides for payment of pension & other entitlements to former Governors and their Deputies. pic.twitter.com/7Zi79R01Bm

- Gawat Jubril A. (@Mr_JAGss) November 10, 2020

Mr Gawat was yet to respond to PREMIUM TIMES calls and text messages seeking more information on the development.

However, the Lagos State Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotosho, also confirmed the development in a Facebook post.

"Mr. Speaker and Honourable Members of the House, in light of keeping the costs of governance low and to signal selflessness in public service, we will be sending a draft executive bill to the House imminently for the repeal of the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007), which provides for payment of pension and other entitlements to former Governors and their Deputies," he quoted the governor as saying.

https://www.facebook.com/100000816993526/posts/3502091949828004/

The payment of huge amounts as entitlements to former governors has been a subject of discourse in Nigeria with many saying such is a waste of public funds.

Details later...