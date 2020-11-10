South Africa: Police Speedy Response Leads to Arrest of Murder Suspects

press release

A multi-disciplinary operation which comprises of various units in the SAPS as well as other law enforcement agencies was carried out yesterday, 9 November 2020.

The team was following up information about a man who went missing from his home in Scottburgh after his three vehicles were also taken. Police arrived at the crime scene and found the house full of blood and three vehicles were taken. Investigations led the team to Umzinto, Mpophomeni and Howick where the victims' three vehicles were recovered. A total of three suspects aged between 21 and 34 were placed under arrest.

The suspects led police to Hlokozi area in Highflats where the body of the victim aged 34 was found with gunshot wounds in the bushes. He sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body. Charges of murder, robbery and kidnapping were opened at Scottburgh SAPS for further investigation. The suspects are expected to appear before the Scottburgh Magistrates' Court tomorrow, 11 November 2020.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended all that were involved in the arrest of the murder suspects and the recovery of the vehicles.