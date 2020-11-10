South Africa: A Golden Opportunity for SA's Public Finance Institutions to Stop Funding Fossil Fuel Projects

10 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ahmed Mokgopo

Earlier this year, 350Africa.org, the Climate Justice Coalition and the Institute for Economic Justice released a report urging President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration to initiate a transition from fossil fuels as a move towards the country's economic recovery from Covid-19. This week, two of the country's public finance institutions, the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) and Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) have an opportunity to commit to steering away from fossil fuel-intensive investments.

Over 450 public development banks and financial institutions that control approximately $2-trillion in public money around the world are gathered at the first-ever Finance in Common Summit (FIC) to discuss actions that would ensure a just recovery from Covid-19 and a transition to better economic and social systems for all.

This global event aims to get commitments from participating banks to align their policies with climate, sustainable development and biodiversity goals.

At this summit, there will be an opportunity for leading public finance institutions - including the IDC and DBSA - to make a joint commitment to end fossil fuel finance.

Given the urgency to tackle South Africa's and the region's climate change challenges,...

