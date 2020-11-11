Nigeria: Covid-19 - UN Offers U.S.$250 Million to Support Nigeria

Nigeria is to get about $250 million, following the launch of the United Nations (UN) Plus Offer for Socio-Economic Recovery.

The UN Plus Offer, which was launched at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, and attended by the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Hajiya Amina Mohammed, and top officials of the world body, is an initiative of the UN in Nigeria and Nigeria Development Partners Group.

According to a statement by a presidential spokesman, Laolu Akande, the offer will support development of health response systems ($13.78m); protecting people ($53.3m); macroeconomic stability and economic recovery ($30.7m); and social protection ($26.6m) to assist communities.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said the initiative to complement the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) is a fitting acknowledgment of the country's effort in addressing the disruptions caused by the pandemic.

"Much has been said about the ESP but one of the critical issues is social protection. And it has become even more urgent especially in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the lockdowns and of course the disruptions that have taken place."

The UN Deputy Secretary-General, Hajiya Mohammed, said: "This offer is aimed at supporting Nigeria in its immediate efforts at risk mitigation by cushioning vulnerable communities, and through medium-term measures that will aid socio-economic recovery while addressing structural drivers of exclusion, inequalities and discrimination as a component of recovering better."

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative and Chair of the Nigeria Development Partners Group, Mr. Mohammed Yahya said the offer was in response to the UN Secretary General's call for action.