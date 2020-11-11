Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Replaces Security Chiefs Amid Tigray Crackdown

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has fired his army chief, intelligence chief and foreign minister, as the military enters the fifth day of fighting in the Tigray region.

Abiy Ahmed announced the dismissal today, as fighting escalates and pushes Ethiopia into civil war.

Abiy's office, which announced the news on Twitter, did not say why.

The statement said Berhanu Jula, the former deputy commander of the army, has now "been promoted to commander in chief."

Abiy Ahmed continues his campaign on Wednesday against the Tigray region, despite calls from the international community for talks with the ruling TPLF party.

Meanwhile, nearly 100 Ethiopian soldiers were treated for injuries in the Amhara region in the north of the country, according to medical officials, which shows that the war intensifies.

The losses come as Abiy and military leaders boast victories against forces loyal to the TPLF.

Communications have been cut off in the Tigray region, making it difficult to verify the statements made by officials, but ambulances are often seen on the streets of the Amhara region rushing to hospitals with wounded soldiers.