Ethiopia: Sacked Tigray Leader Seeks AU Intervention to Stop Ethiopia Spiraling Into Civil War

Debretsion Gebremichael, the sacked Tigray leader, has called on the African Union to intervene and stop Ethiopia from spiraling into civil war, according to latest media reports.

Earlier, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abe Ahmed replaced his army chief, head of intelligence and foreign minister, as fighting continued in the northern Tigray region.

The Prime Minister Office announced their replacements on Twitter. Army Chief, Gen Adem Mohammed, was replaced by his deputy, Gen Berhanu Jula.

Intelligence chief Temesgen Tiruneh took over from Demelash Gebremichael, who became a police commissioner.

Demeke Mekonen, who is Deputy Prime Minister, took over the role of foreign minister from Gedu Andargachew.

The changes came a day after parliament, in an emergency session, voted to dissolve the government of Tigray, saying it violated the constitution and endangered the constitutional system.

Media in the country on Saturday reported that Ethiopia's Upper House of Parliament, the House of Federation, approved a resolution to form a caretaker administration for the Tigray regional state.

Gebremichael is reported to have said Tigray would continue to defend itself until the federal government agreed to negotiate.

The tension in Tigray heightened last Wednesday when an army base, according to media reports, was taken over by forces loyal to the regional government of Tigray.

On the same day, in response to the attack, Abiy ordered military operations against the rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in the northern state of Tigray.

jkaruhanga@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/KarhangaJames