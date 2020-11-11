Rwanda: We Must Overcome APR Fear Factor - Gor Mahia

11 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Gor Mahia assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo has urged his players to overcome what he called the 'APR fear factor' if they are to stand any chance advancing past the preliminary round of the 2020/21 Caf Champions League.

The Kenyan champions have drawn Rwanda's APR in the opening round of Africa's premier club competition. The first-leg is slated for the weekend of November 27-29 in Kigali, with the decisive clash due a week later in Nairobi.

The aggregate winner will face either CR Belouzidad of Algeria or Al Nasr of Libya.

Odhiambo has warned that Gor Mahia will not underrate APR.

"It may seem an easy draw to some extent but the truth is that all teams that won their respective leagues are tough and are all determined to move to the first round," Odhiambo told club the club's website.

"It will be a tough match since they also boast of good players like Jacques (Tuyisenge) who achieved a lot during his time here. We anticipate a tough match," he added.

Rwanda international Jacques Tuyisenge, who joined APR on a two-year deal in September, will be facing his old club, Gor Mahia, for the first time since leaving them for Angolan side Petro Atletico in July 2019.

In the upcoming season, APR have said that they will be challenging to reach the group stage of the Champions League, a feat that no other Rwandan club has ever achieved.

On local scene, the army side will also be looking to retain the Rwanda Premier League title they clinched unbeaten last season.

Copyright © 2020 The New Times.

