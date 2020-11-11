Rwanda: Local Developers Welcome Mobile Money API

11 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

On Monday, November 9, popular telecom MTN Rwanda granted access to local developers to its mobile money API, in a move that would further enable them to innovate solutions that accept mobile money payments.

According to the firm, the API is now available online. Basically, API is a software intermediary that allows two applications to 'talk to each other' (Consume each other's services).

Similarly, payment APIs are interfaces designed for managing payments and enable e-Commerce sites and platforms to process payments for goods and services, track orders, and maintain customers' lists.

In the wake of the news however, various tech enthusiasts who talked to The New Times welcomed the move citing that it will create room for further innovation across the country.

Patricie Nostalgie, a software engineer, noted that there is going to be a boost in the financial technology (FinTech) sector.

"Having an open API means we shall have some people to create innovative ideas on top of them. Definitely you are going to see many products in fintech being built," he said.

Additionally, "You can also build a product that dispatches money to multiple people. Let's say you want to give a team petty cash, someone can build a system to directly take money from your account and send it to receivers automatically, without requiring anyone's involvement," Nostalgie, who is also the Managing Director of Dtravela, added.

According to him, there are a lot of products that can be done, because payment is a common denominator in all services.

Similarly, Nostalgie explained that the development will increase the consumption of local developers' products.

"So you know Mobile Money is used to make payments, either on merchant or person to person transfer. This was done pretty much manually where a user is involved in the process. I mean it requires a shop, and a client or two users to make such a transaction".

But, he said, this was particularly challenging for online services.

"So by now we can connect our service with MTN using the APIs and then we can automate the process of collecting those subscriptions".

In contrast, the software engineer decried that there was a challenge of fraud management.

"So many products get stacked on the payment, if you can have it well done then you can definitely win the market."

"An API is a gateway and can become a hacker's primary target. Once the API is compromised, all other applications and systems become vulnerable."

Innocent Muhizi, the Chief Executive Officer of Rwanda Information Society Authority (RISA) echoed the same sentiments citing that the development was indeed an important move especially now that the country is campaigning towards a cashless economy.

"I mean it's a fantastic thing for those who want to integrate into mobile money payments. This will mean that it is done with ease without necessary having to be there physically," he said.

Muhizi pointed out that "It's up to the developers' community to take advantage of it."

On the side of fraud management, he allayed fears saying that "It depends on how good a developer secures their solution. If it is done well, then there is no need to be scared of fraud".

Meanwhile, Aphrodice Mutangana, technology expert, emphasized that mobile money API is a good move for the ecosystem.

"It is good for the ecosystem in general. It will be easier now to integrate Momo into payment systems.

"It will contribute in accelerating the cashless economy," he reiterated.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Zimbabwe
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.