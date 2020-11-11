Rwanda: BK TecHouse Unveils New Version of School Management System

BK TecHouse, a subsidiary of BK Group has unveiled a new version of their school management system Urubuto, an upgrade expected to revolutionize the education sector in the country.

The provider of technology solutions for businesses and institutions, released the latest upgrade in October aiming to revolutionize the education sector in Rwanda to make it a 100 per cent tech-based school management and integrated school fees payment solution.

Urubuto Education system integrates its comprehensive payment platform with financial institutions' systems to offer URUBUTOPAY, a decentralized school fees payment system that was designed with parents and schools at the center streamlining students and their families while simplifying reconciliation for schools.

Currently, Urubuto has been successfully integrated with financial institutions such as Umwalimu SACCO and Bank of Kigali to enable the automatic payment of fees for all their customers.

Urubuto has also been successfully integrated with MTN Mobile Money and Airtel Money.

Urubuto platform is the industry standard for education payments and receivables, offering parents and students at all levels of education (primary, secondary and university level) a transparent, convenient, and secure payment experience while accelerating funds flow and streamlining operational processes for school finance and bursar offices.

For students, parents and guardians, the system offers real-time payment with no need to present a physical payslip to the school as the school is notified of the payment on a real-time basis. Students, parents and guardians receive an immediate electronic payment receipt that the fee reached the school account in BK and showing the remaining balance.

For schools, the system offers easy payment collection without physical contact, reduced chances of any fraud through fake bank slips as well as ability to track and manage all fees payment.

The system also generates automated text message reminders for overdue and late payments and can generate advanced analytical data reports.

Schools also receive real-time reconciled and detailed reports of all payments collected through BK Account as well as the ability to send automated SMS reminders to parents with pending balance.

Claude Munyangabo, the Chief Executive of BK TecHouse, noted that the development aims at providing hands-on technology for the greater good is what we aim for.

"Urubuto Education system is a solution in an industry that continuously requires you to innovate and adapt to the changes in the ecosystem. With the particular social context of the pandemic, we had to do just that, realize that we need to empower our customers with the right tools,"

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We aim at offering convenience at all levels of schools from allowing school fees payment with Urubuto Pay, to a comprehensive education management system, to revamping the global education market. Urubuto Pay is now live and parents can pay school fees to their children's school with just a few clicks. The school will have an instant notification and a direct reconciliation removing the need for paperwork and human errors," he said.

Going forward, he noted that the firm remains open to work with other financial institutions to further enable the uptake of a cashless economy.

"We are always looking for business partners in financial institutions as right now UrubutoPay is accessible for schools who bank with Bank of Kigali and Umwalimu SACCO. We hope all other banks will see the need to integrate with us to allow the schools that bank with them to use our solution," he added.