Rwanda/Cape Verde: Vincent Mashami Positive Ahead of Cape Verde Clash

The national football team's head coach, Vincent Mashami, has said that his squad has what it takes to snatch a positive result against Cape Verde when the two sides go head-to-head in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers on Thursday at 6pm Kigali time.

Amavubi arrived in Cape Verde Monday evening aboard a chartered RwandaAir flight before holding their first warm-up training on Tuesday.

The team left the country with 21 players, who, in Cape Verde, linked up with midfielders Djihad Bizimana and Yannick Mukunzi. The latter plays in Sweden, while Bizimana features for Belgian topflight league side Waasland-Beveren.

In an interview with reporters on Tuesday, Mashami said, "After the first two games we lost, we changed the method of how we prepare for these qualifiers. I believe we are now in great shape physically and mentally for the Cape Verde game."

"We are taking this game seriously and the mission is to win. Victory would lift us to third in Group F, and also boost our confidence going into the last three matches."

However, Mashami has also warned his players that, "Cape Verde is a solid team and will have the home advantage, we have to give it our very best."

Relishing the challenge, skipper Haruna Niyonzima said Cape Verde is a perfect test to Amavubi's quest for their first win in the group.

"We need tough assignments like this one, it is a daunting task. There is no doubt Cape Verde will give a strong opposition, but we must win," said Niyonzima, a midfielder for Tanzanian side Young Africans SC.

Amavubi are winless and have not collected a single point after two match rounds into the group stage of the AFCON 2022 qualifiers. Rwanda started the campaign with a 2-0 loss to Mozambique, in Maputo, before falling 1-0 to Cameroon in Kigali last November.

After Thursday's game, the two sides will again meet just five days later for the return-leg in Kigali, on November 17.

Thursday

Cape Verde Vs Rwanda (6pm CAT)