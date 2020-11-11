Sudan: Al-Burhan Affirms Solidarity of Sudan With Ethiopia

Khartoum — President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council Lieutenant General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan has affirmed solidarity of the Sudanese government and people with the Ethiopian government and people in the face of the circumstances Ethiopia witnesses now.

This came when Al-Burhan received at his office the envoy of the Ethiopian Prime Minister and national security adviser Gedu Andargachew, who said he had conveyed greetings of the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, to the President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council.

The envoy of the Ethiopian Prime Minister affirmed the importance of boosting the Sudanese-Ethiopian relations further.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister's envoy presented a briefing during the meeting on the internal situation at the Tegray region, affirming capability of the Ethiopian Government to resolve the situations as soon as possible.