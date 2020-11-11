Ethiopia: Dr. Hamdouk Affirms Concern Over Developments in Ethiopia

10 November 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The TDr. Hamdouk affirms concern over developments in Ethiopiaransitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk received, at his office, Tuesday, the Envoy of the Ethiopian Prime Minister and national security adviser, Gedu Andargachew who conveyed to him a message from his Ethiopian Counterpart, Abiy Ahmed dealing with the current development in Ethiopia, specially, the Tigri region.

Dr.Hamdouk has affirmed his deep concern over the development in the neighboring Ethiopia, referring to the continuous contact with Dr. Abiy Ahmed in the context of Sudan's keenness over the security and stability in Ethiopia.

He expressed his confidence over the ability of the Ethiopian brothers to overcome the current crisis.

