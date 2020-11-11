Ethiopia: Ambassador Hirut Holds Talks With Ambassador of Sweden to EU

21 October 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopian ambassador to Belgium, Hirut Zemene held talks with the permanent representative of Sweden to the EU Political and Security Committee, Ambassador Mikael Lindivall about the current situation in Ethiopia.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the unfolding political developments in Ethiopia, according to Ethiopian Embassy in Brussels.

Ambassador Hirut briefed the later on the action that is being taken by the Federal Government to ascertain law and order in the country and the broader reform underway in Ethiopia over the last two years.

They also agreed to keep exchanges about developments in Ethiopia.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.