Ethiopia: Ambassador Hirut Holds Talks With Ambassador of Sweden to EU

Ethiopian ambassador to Belgium, Hirut Zemene held talks with the permanent representative of Sweden to the EU Political and Security Committee, Ambassador Mikael Lindivall about the current situation in Ethiopia.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the unfolding political developments in Ethiopia, according to Ethiopian Embassy in Brussels.

Ambassador Hirut briefed the later on the action that is being taken by the Federal Government to ascertain law and order in the country and the broader reform underway in Ethiopia over the last two years.

They also agreed to keep exchanges about developments in Ethiopia.