Ethiopia: TPLF Claim About Involvement of Eritrean Army in Operation Absolute Lie, Says Major General Mohammed

10 November 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — TPLF's claim that Eritrean army has been involving in the on-going military operation being conducted by the Ethiopian National Defense Force in Tigray Region is a complete fabrication, Indoctrination Director-General Major General Mohammed Tessema said.

The claim of Debretsion Gebremichael, leader of TPLF, that Eritrea troops have been attacking his group is absolute lie, National Defense Force Indoctrination Director-General Major General Mohammed Tesema told ENA.

He noted that the TPLF junta has been attempting to deceive the public in various circumstances.

Such statements are part of the fabrications aimed at creating confusion about the reality on the ground, Major General Mohammed said.

The director-general stated that the junta had been boosting to have adequate troops, weapons that down military jets and burry the enemy in their territory.

Realizing that its backbone has been broken by the defense force, it has come with lies that may confuse people, he added.

Major General Mohammed urged the public to shun such kinds of misinformation and stay tune to the reliable media that would soon deliver news of victory to the Ethiopian people.

