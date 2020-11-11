Ethiopia: TPLF Crosses Non-Negotiable Red Line in Attacking Northern Command - Ambassador Redwan

10 November 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The defiant Tigray Peoples Libration Front (TPLF) has crossed the non-negotiable red line in attacking the northern command based in Mekelle, Ambassador Redwan Hussen, State of Emergency Access to Information Secretary said.

Briefing the media on the ongoing military operation in the northern part of Ethiopia, Redwan said the last step which the TPLF juntas crossed is attacking the base of the army's northern command which is the red-line.

"If Ethiopia has to sustain like other country, rule of law has to be prevailed," he noted.

The Ambassador stressed that the ongoing operation in Tigray Regional State targets mainly to salvage the whole nation and prevail rule of law in the land.

Citing how they have been equipped rogue clique, Redwan said all of their provoking activities clearly shows who began the conflict in the first place, he affirmed.

Stating the damage of having dangerous arsenal in regional state and TPLF junta group alone, Redwan said one of the objectives of the continuing operation is dismissing the arsenals which are in the hands of the group.

The gangsters' group has been opposing all positive initiatives undertaken by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed since he took office and recently they have violated the constitution by undertaken an illegal elections in the region, according to the ambassador.

It is to be recalled that Prime Minister Abiy stressed that the ongoing military operation in Ethiopia's Northern Tigray region envisaged ending impunity, as he emphasized that "no federation and constitutional order can tolerate such illegality."

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Zimbabwe
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.