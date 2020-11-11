Rwanda: Mukandanga Strikes Gold at Varna Marathon

10 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda's leading female athlete Clementine Mukandanga made history on Monday as she struck a gold medal at the 2020 Varna Marathon in Bulgaria after finishing top in the women's category.

She clocked 2 hours, 35 minutes and 14 seconds.

#Rwanda-n Clementine Mukandanga has struck a gold medal ? at the 2020 #VarnaMarathon in Bulgaria?? after finishing top in the women's category. Jean Baptiste Simukeka finished third ? in men's full marathon. pic.twitter.com/aJZcNNk9N6

- The New Times (Sports) (@TimesSportRW) November 9, 2020

"I m extremely excited for the milestone, I am happy to have made my country proud," said Mukandanga after her victory, which she emphasised that it will give her motivation to work harder in future races.

Meanwhile, another Rwandan, Jean Baptiste Simukeka finished third in men's full marathon, Felicien Muhitira finished in fifth place.

