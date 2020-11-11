Rwanda: Champions League - APR Draw Gor Mahia in Preliminary Round

10 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwandan champions APR have been drawn against Kenya's Gor Mahia in the preliminary round of the 2020/21 Caf Champions League.

The drawing ceremony of the Champion League and the Confederation Cup was held at the Confederation of African Football (Caf) headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, on Monday.

BREAKING: #Rwanda-n champions APR will start their Caf Champions League campaign against Kenya's @OfficialGMFC in the preliminary round. APR new striker Jacques Tuyisenge played for Gor Mahia for 3.5 years and left the club as their all-time foreign scorer with 63 goals. pic.twitter.com/M06aSYlWRa

- The New Times (Rwanda) (@NewTimesRwanda) November 9, 2020

The first-leg between APR and Gor Mahia is scheduled for the weekend of November 27-29, with the decisive clash due December 4-6.

The aggregate winner after the double-header will advance to the first round.

APR automatically secured their ticket into Africa's premier club competition after clinching their record-extending 18th league title unbeaten last season.

Meanwhile, AS Kigali will face Botswana's Orapa United in the opening round of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The 2019 Peace Cup winners were declared as the side that will represent Rwanda in the competition after this year's Peace Cup tournament was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During the 2019/20 Caf Confederation Cup, AS Kigali bowed out from the first round at the hands of Ugandan outfit Proline.

Read the original article on New Times.

