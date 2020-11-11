Kenya Records Her Highest Covid-19 Deaths in a Day

10 November 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Kenya on Tuesday recorded 24 deaths from Covid-19, the highest single-day count since March when the first positive case of the virus was confirmed in the country.

The cases increased the total number of deaths from Coronavirus in the country to 1,154, said Health Cabinet Mutahi Kagwe.

"Sadly, 24 patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the fatality to 1,154," he said during his daily update that also announced 1,344 new positive cases.

The country's Coronavirus caseload reached 64,588, following the testing of 7,162 samples in the last 24 hours which represents a positivity rate of 18 per cent.

The cumulative tests conducted thus far stand at 753,959.

Nairobi is leading in new virus infections with 322 cases followed by Kiambu with 221 and Mombasa 133 cases.

The 322 cases in Nairobi, were reported in Dagoretti North which led with 41, Lang'ata 39 while 28 cases were reported in Makadara and 27 in Westlands.

Embakasi South reported 19 cases, Dagoretti South, Embakasi East and Kamukunji all had18 cases each, Kasarani, Mathare, Ruaraka and Starehe reported 15 cases each, Embakasi West 14, Kibra 13, Embakasi Central 12, Roysambu 10 and Embakasi North five cases.

The Health CS also reported 436 more recoveries, bringing the total to 43,095; 297 from the home-based care programme, while 139 have been discharged from various hospitals across Kenya.

To date there are 2,108 healthcare workers who have tested positive for the virus; 1,074 are male and 1,034 female.

Mr Kagwe also announced that a total of 22 healthcare workers had succumbed to covid-19 since the pandemic struck in March.

