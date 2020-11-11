Ethiopia: News Alert - Police Rearrest Addis Standard's Editor

Addis Standard
Medihane Ekubamichael, the product editor at Addis Standard.
10 November 2020
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The police on duty at Addis Abeba police station have this afternoon rearrested Medihane Ekubamichael, product editor at Addis Standard publication.

Medihane was first detained on Saturday November 07 by members of the city's police and take to undisclosed location. He was later on detained at Addis Abeba police in Piassa. The police brought Medihane on November 09 to the federal first instance court where they were granted 14 days to remand and investigate him. The police initially accused Medihane of attempts to dismantle the constitution through violence," and "outrage against the constitution." Later on the same day, he was released with only having to show an ID card.

However, the police on duty told him that he should return today (November 10) to take his personal belongings, including his passport which was confiscated from Medihane's residence without a court warrant.

Medihane went back to the station this afternoon but was rearrested instead.

A defense lawyer assigned by JAKENN Publishing PLC to represent Medihane was told by the police on duty that Medihane was detained with the Addis Abeba police "only for temporary keeping" and that his real custody belongs "to the federal police."

"His rearrest is the epitome of the flaunting of law and order by the same forces who are supposed to protect innocent civilians; Jakenn Publishing PLC is closely following his case and will pursue all legal avenues to secure his release," said Tsedale Lemma, the editor-in-chief of Addis Standard publication. AS

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Addis Standard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Zimbabwe
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.