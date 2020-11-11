Kenya/Comoros: Fans Disadvantage Awaits Kenya in Weekend Clash With Comoros

Comoros have secured a psychological advantage over Kenya ahead of Sunday's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification return leg with reports in Moroni indicating that 5,000 supporters will be allowed into the Maluzini Sports Complex to cheer the home team.

But then, the first-leg match involving both teams at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, on Wednesday, will be played at in an empty stadium owing to the strict government guidelines aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

The kick-off for the match in Nairobi is 7pm.

Comoros Football Association (FA) general secretary Alifilieni Djamaleddine told le gazette Comoros the availability of Les Coelacanthes supporters for the Moroni clash was 'good news'.

"For entry to the match, bracelets instead of tickets will be made available to everyone. We will communicate the points of sale," he explained, adding that Kenya will dispatch a contingent of 42 people for the rematch.

Fans are usually known to provide moral support through cheering their own and jeering the opponent at football matches.

Djamaleddine's comments come despite last week's statement by the Confederation of African Football barring supporters from the stadium during these matches.

"These decisions came after a video conference meeting with national safety and security officers (NSSO) of the Member Associaitions to inform them with the recent decisions regarding the precautionary measures, taken by the football's governing body in Africa," Caf's statement read in part.

Kenya's Harambee Stars is eyeing a successive return to the continental football showpiece while Comoros are seeking a first-ever appearance.