Kenya/Comoros: Fans Disadvantage Awaits Kenya in Weekend Clash With Comoros

10 November 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

Comoros have secured a psychological advantage over Kenya ahead of Sunday's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification return leg with reports in Moroni indicating that 5,000 supporters will be allowed into the Maluzini Sports Complex to cheer the home team.

But then, the first-leg match involving both teams at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, on Wednesday, will be played at in an empty stadium owing to the strict government guidelines aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

The kick-off for the match in Nairobi is 7pm.

Comoros Football Association (FA) general secretary Alifilieni Djamaleddine told le gazette Comoros the availability of Les Coelacanthes supporters for the Moroni clash was 'good news'.

"For entry to the match, bracelets instead of tickets will be made available to everyone. We will communicate the points of sale," he explained, adding that Kenya will dispatch a contingent of 42 people for the rematch.

Fans are usually known to provide moral support through cheering their own and jeering the opponent at football matches.

Djamaleddine's comments come despite last week's statement by the Confederation of African Football barring supporters from the stadium during these matches.

"These decisions came after a video conference meeting with national safety and security officers (NSSO) of the Member Associaitions to inform them with the recent decisions regarding the precautionary measures, taken by the football's governing body in Africa," Caf's statement read in part.

Kenya's Harambee Stars is eyeing a successive return to the continental football showpiece while Comoros are seeking a first-ever appearance.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Zimbabwe
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.