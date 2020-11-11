Kenya: Wanyama Beats Origi in FIFA Esports Showdown

10 November 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — In a feel good eSports game to cool their nerves ahead of Wednesday night's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Comoros, Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama beat goalkeeper Arnold Origi 3-2 in an eSports FIFA 21 challenge on Tuesday.

Playing as Real Madrid, Wanyama scored late on in the return tie of the two-legged match through a counter attack, notched in by Eden Hazard.

The skipper had won the first leg 2-1 and Origi was leading the second leg 1-0, a goal scored by his cousin Divock with two minutes left in the match.

"I am happy because if this guy would have won, he would have talked about it for the whole year. Now I have the bragging rights. Arnold was just playing tippy tappy football, passing too much and I was trying to contain them because he has pacy players in Salah and Mane. My strategy worked," a delighted Wanyama said.

On his part, Origi was disappointed that he could not get his boots strapped well in time for kick off.

"I made a tactical blunder and didn't check my controls at the start. But I am happy and proud of my team. We played good football. Even those who watched the game enjoyed," Origi said.

Both players are huge eSports fans and Wanyama always carries his PlayStation machines whenever he travels.

The match up served to cool some nerves ahead of the Comoros tie where Stars need to pick positive results to keep their hunt for an Africa Cup of Nations ticket alive.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

