Kenya/Zambia: Zesco United Striker to Replace Olunga in Harambee Stars Team

9 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Zambia-based striker John Mark Makwata has been called to the Harambee Stars squad preparing for back-to-back 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying matches against Comoros.

Stars host Comoros at the Nyayo National Stadium on Wednesday, before facing off again in the reverse on Sunday in Moroni.

Zesco United's Makwata comes in to replace Michael Olunga, who is holed up in Japan after a coronavirus outbreak hit his side Kashiwa Reysol, forcing the entire team to go into quarantine.

Harambee Stars coach Jacob "Ghost" Mulee confirmed the development to Nation Sport.

"With Olunga out we had to find a replacement and Makwata fits in well. He is a good striker with experience and adds quality into the frontline," Mulee said.

Makwata, who last played for Harambee Stars in mid-2018 during the Hero Cup in India, has expressed his joy.

"I am very happy to join the national team after a while. I am in good shape and looking forward to doing my best against Comoros," Makwata told Nation Sport.

Origi in camp

The 2016 Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Golden Boot winner reported to camp Monday afternoon alongside his Zesco United teammates Ian Otieno and David 'Calabar' Owino.

Custodian Arnold Origi also joined camp earlier Monday as well as South Africa-based Brian Mandela (Mamelodi Sundowns), Eric Johanna (J-Sodra-Sweden), Joseph Okumu (Elfsborg-Sweden) and Anthony Akumu (Kaizer Chiefs -South Africa).

Other foreign-based stars in camp include Ismael Gonzalez (Las Palmas -Spain), Masoud Juma (JS Kabylie -Algeria), Ayub Timbe, who is currently unattached after parting ways with Chinese side Beijing Renhe and striker John Avire, who is in the books of Tanta SC in Egypt.

Little-known Mathew Olaka, who has previously played for lower-tier Canadian side Lakehill FC, is surprisingly not in camp with insiders saying he did not impress the technical bench after training with the local-based players for a few days.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Zimbabwe
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.