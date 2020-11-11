Kenya/Zambia: Zesco United Striker to Replace Olunga in Harambee Stars Team

Zambia-based striker John Mark Makwata has been called to the Harambee Stars squad preparing for back-to-back 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying matches against Comoros.

Stars host Comoros at the Nyayo National Stadium on Wednesday, before facing off again in the reverse on Sunday in Moroni.

Zesco United's Makwata comes in to replace Michael Olunga, who is holed up in Japan after a coronavirus outbreak hit his side Kashiwa Reysol, forcing the entire team to go into quarantine.

Harambee Stars coach Jacob "Ghost" Mulee confirmed the development to Nation Sport.

"With Olunga out we had to find a replacement and Makwata fits in well. He is a good striker with experience and adds quality into the frontline," Mulee said.

Makwata, who last played for Harambee Stars in mid-2018 during the Hero Cup in India, has expressed his joy.

"I am very happy to join the national team after a while. I am in good shape and looking forward to doing my best against Comoros," Makwata told Nation Sport.

Origi in camp

The 2016 Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Golden Boot winner reported to camp Monday afternoon alongside his Zesco United teammates Ian Otieno and David 'Calabar' Owino.

Custodian Arnold Origi also joined camp earlier Monday as well as South Africa-based Brian Mandela (Mamelodi Sundowns), Eric Johanna (J-Sodra-Sweden), Joseph Okumu (Elfsborg-Sweden) and Anthony Akumu (Kaizer Chiefs -South Africa).

Other foreign-based stars in camp include Ismael Gonzalez (Las Palmas -Spain), Masoud Juma (JS Kabylie -Algeria), Ayub Timbe, who is currently unattached after parting ways with Chinese side Beijing Renhe and striker John Avire, who is in the books of Tanta SC in Egypt.

Little-known Mathew Olaka, who has previously played for lower-tier Canadian side Lakehill FC, is surprisingly not in camp with insiders saying he did not impress the technical bench after training with the local-based players for a few days.