Kenya: Harambee Starlets Skipper Finds New Home

After her move to Tanzanian Women's Premier League side Yanga Princess hit a snag, Harambee Starlets captain Dorcas Shikobe has found a new home at Kenya Women's Premier League's Thika Queens.

Shikobe played for Oserian Ladies during last season's Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women's Premier League before parting ways with the Naivasha-based side. She has signed a three-year deal at Thika.

Thika Queens team manager Fredrick Chege revealed that Yanga failed to honour their agreement and the player had no choice but to turn down the offer last month.

"Yanga was to pay the player Sh100,000 as a signing fee.They were then to pay the transfer fee of Sh 200,000. Instead, they said they will pay the player Sh50,000 then complete the remaining money at a later date.I thought they were not serious.

Transfer business is not done causally, if you are interested in a player you make sure you meet all the requirements. Sadly for them, it was like they were testing the waters," said the official.

Chege said the case was the same for the national women's team defender Wincate Kaari, who had already crossed over to the Tanzanian side, but made an about turn after realising they had not deposited the signing fee to her account.

"Kaari is here training with the team. For Shikobe, she is returning to the side that she left for Oserian in 2015. We are happy to have their services and we can only hope for the best ahead of the season that is scheduled to kick off on November 28," said Chege.

Chege said the Thika-based side will be keen to reclaim the title they last won in 2017.

"We haven't released any player so we have a full squad at our disposal. Our defence was wanting last season and I believe the pairing of Shikobe and Kaari, as well as Nelly Sawe and Lydia Akoth will tame goal poachers.

We have played second fiddle to Vihiga Queens for a while now and it is high time we reclaimed our spot," noted Chege.

Thika start their league campaign away to newly promoted Ulinzi Starlets.