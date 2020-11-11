Kenya: Shock as Chemelil Sugar FC Disbanded

Just a few months after their 24-year stay in the top-flight league came to an end, Chemelil Sugar FC has been disbanded.

Club chairman Collins Agayi confirmed to Nation Sport that the team has been disbanded and all members of technical bench and players released.

"It is true the club has been disbanded and we have released all the players and the technical bench. The government is leasing the sugar companies and we got a letter on July 6 freezing recruitment of employees, promotions and other internal issues. This coupled with financial constraints facing the club has led to the disbandment," confirmed Agayi.

The club was to play in the National Super League this season after being relegated from KPL in the abandoned 2019/20 season.

The disbandment of the team comes just one day after the National Super League transfer window ended with the new season expected to kick off on November 28.

"It was a directive from the government ceasing employment, new contracts among other issues and we had to obey it. Only those who are involved directly in the company operations are to be recruited or employed. This has not only affected our players whom we regard as employees, but also other workers," added the Chemelil Sugar FC administrator.

Agayi also reiterated that the club has gone through tough times since financial constraints started rocking the sugar industry and this time their options of surviving were minimal.

"We took this decision late because we had always believed that the team would survive relegation and other financial assistance would come through. However, the government directive still exists and it is not a management decision, but we are just following the government regulations to all sugar milling companies," added Agayi.

Being that Chemelil Sugar players' contracts are always revised after a given period, Agayi said renewals were not possible this time round and that is why they had no option but to disband the team.

Salary arrears

Chemelil Sugar coach Charles Odera and goalkeeper trainer Fredrick Onyango said they were shocked by the disbandment of the club. They also said the decision now means the fate of the club's talented players is now clouded in uncertainty.

The duo also claimed they are owed salary arrears for the past two years and called on the company to pay them all their dues.

"The players have really persevered and even honoured matches without any pay. Now that we have been informed the club is no more, let us be paid our dues. Why couldn't they make this decision early? The transfer window has closed and these players have to wait until next year. It is sad," said Odera.

Onyango on the other hand castigated the decision, saying Chemelil has survived in the league for the past four season and believes they would have survived the turbulent times and earned promotion back to the top tier league.

"We were ready for the NSL amidst all these tribulations. I want to thank our care taker boss Moses Adagala who ensured the team remained vibrant despite tough times. However, since Chemelil no longer exists, let us be given our dues so that we continue with our lives elsewhere. We demand our dues" he said.

Francis Baraza, Zedikiah 'Zico' Otieno, Edward Manoah, Patrick Odhiambo, Joseph Milimu and Mike Mururi are some of the coaches who have handled Chemelil Suga.