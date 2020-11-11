Kenya's Covid-19 Death Toll Rises to 1,154

Another 24 Covid-19 patients have died in Kenya as of Tuesday afternoon, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 1,154, the Health ministry said.

The country's coronavirus caseload reached 64,588, with the Health ministry's announcement of 1,344 more cases following the testing of 7,162 samples in 24 hours.

Nairobi is leading with 322 cases followed by Kiambu with 221 and Mombasa 133 cases

Other counties that reported new cases on Thursday are Laikipia (72), Uasin Gishu (66), Kericho (65), Nakuru (63), Kajiado(43) and Kilifi (40).

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also reported 436 more recoveries, bringing the total to 43,095.