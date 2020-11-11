Malawi: Mutharika Tells DPP Governors to Ignore Nankhumwa

Former president Peter Mutharika has told governors of his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to ignore embattled vice president for the south Kondwani Nankhumwa and his faction and recognize the new leadership the national governing council has appointed.

Mutharika issued the order on Monday when he met district governors from the eastern region at his residence in Mangochi.

However, the order could be in contempt of court as Nankhumwa, party secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey and treasurer general Jappie Mhango obtained a court injunction reinstating the party from removing them in their positions in the party.

The governors were led by the party's vice president for the eastern region, Bright Msaka and the regional governor Sheikh Imran Mtenje.

Mutharika told the governors that they should recognise the newly appointed leaders who include Samuel Tembenu as secretary general and Joseph Mwanamvekha who is now vice president of the party for the south.

Several governors who spoke during the audience expressed their loyalty to the former State President and their support for the steps that the leadership has put in place for the rebuilding of the party.

The governors unanimously agreed to strengthen the party and denounced those who were leading camps in the party, saying this would frustrate the restructuring efforts.

They therefore lobbied the President and the leadership to deal decisively with those trying to destabilise and hijack the party.

The governors also encouraged the party president to continue leading the party up to the next convention to be held tentatively in 2023 where the party will elect it's leadership.

Last week governors from the Southern Region also visited the former State President at his lakeside retirement home in Mangochi.

They all leave the retirement home of the former president with blue envelops containing cash handouts.

