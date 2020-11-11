Tanzania's Serengeti Scoops Africa's Leading National Park Award

The World Travel Awards has declared Serengeti as the 2020 African's leading National Park.

A press statement issued by the Tanzania National Parks Authority early on Tuesday stated that "... instead of the traditional gathering of the African gala, the 27 world travel winners were united virtually and announced on Monday November 9, 2020.

"Serengeti has won this category 9 (African Leading National Park) for two consecutive years now (2019 and 2020)."

Serengeti contested with other National Parks from the continent including Central Kalahari (Botswana) Etosha (Namibia), Kidepo Valley (Uganda), Kruger (South Africa) and Maasai Mara National Reserve (Kenya).

The Serengeti is not only known for the 1.5 million wildebeests migration event through its plains and woodland but also unique landscape and other spectacular wildlife.

TANAPA has acknowledged the support from the government of the United Republic of Tanzania, the citizens of Tanzania, tourists, stakeholders and those who voted for Serengeti as African Leading National Park 2020.