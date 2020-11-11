Malawi: Chakwera to Launch National Clean-Up Day Initiative - Mybucks Donates K4.6m

10 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazila Tembo & Alfred Chauwa

MyBucks Banking Corporation Malawi has donated MK 4.6 million towards the launching of the National Clean -up Day initiative that is being spearheaded by the Ministry of Forestry and Natural Resources in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

Government has designated the afternoon of the second Friday of every month as a National Clean-Up Day.

According to Minister of Forestry and Natural Resources Nancy Tembo, the initiative is aimed at contributing to cleanliness and greening of the country, instil a culture of cleanliness and promote a positive behavioural change in the way Malawians manage waste in the country.

"The day will address the problems associated with indiscriminate waste disposal including pollution of open spaces, water sources, sewerage systems, release of greenhouse gases and toxic fumes, creation of breeding places for disease-causing pathogens," Tembo said

She added that the day will help Malawi to achieve the objectives of and align the country's aspirations of a clean "clean, green and healthy environment for all the people of Malawi as enshrined in the country's constitution, National Environmental Policy, Environmental Management Act and Local Government Act."

Tembo therefore urged all able Malawians to participate in the exercises by cleaning and greening of their surroundings and desist from littering and indiscriminate disposal of the waste so that all live in a clean and healthy environment.

However, the initiative will be launched by President Lazarus Chakwera on Wednesday at Chinsapo School Ground in Lilongwe under the theme: 'A clean Environment: My Right, My Responsibility.'

Following the launch, she said, the general public led by various society leaders will start clean-up activities from Friday, November 13, in the afternoon and continue in this good practice in subsequent months.

Meanwhile, MyBucks, which is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany and bought 50 percent shares in New Finance Bank (NFB) Malawi, said during this time of cleaning activities, all non -essential services will be closed for the three hours to enable everybody participate in the clean -up exercise.

MyBucks Managing Director, Zandile Shaba, advised that as a responsible corporate citizen, the Bank seeks to play an active role in this initiative in order to support the realization of a clean and healthy environment for all the people of Malawi.

"We believe that this initiative that seeks to promote a clean and healthy environment, will in turn enhance general health and well -being of the population, this leading on high productivity of the citizenry which is a vital ingredient to economic development of the country," said Shaba.

She said in addition to the donation made, MyBucks will ensure that it adopt this initiative fully where possible considering that it offer essential services, saying the tenants of this initiative will be engrained in their DNA, and it will ensure that all its premises and surroundings are spotlessly clean at all times.

MyBucks Malawi is a fully-fledged Bank with branches in Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzuzu, Zomba, Mangochi, Dzaleka and Madisi in Dowa and Kasungu.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

