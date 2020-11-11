Namibia: Corruption Trial Delay Continues

THE trial in which Windhoek-based lawyer Dirk Conradie and a co-accused are being prosecuted on charges under the Anti-Corruption Act appears set to remain stalled until March next year.

With South African senior counsel Vas Soni, who is representing Conradie, not able to travel to Namibia at this stage because of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, the trial did not proceed as scheduled in the Windhoek High Court yesterday and has been postponed to 8 March 2021.

The trial has not progressed since the last two state witnesses to testify in the matter completed their testimony before judge Thomas Masuku in February this year. It also did not continue as planned in July this year, when Covid-19 travel restrictions first prevented Soni from travelling to Namibia.

Conradie (61) and a second accused, Sara Damases (56), are standing trial in connection with allegations that Conradie in June 2012 offered to use his influence as MTC board chairperson to have an advertising contract worth about N$60 million awarded to the advertising company DV8 Saatchi & Saatchi if the company's directors agreed to take Damases on board as a black economic empowerment partner in DV8.

Conradie and Damases are jointly charged with one count of corruptly soliciting gratification as a reward for using influence in procuring a contract, and a charge of attempting or conspiring to contravene sections of the Anti-Corruption Act.

Conradie alone is also charged with corruptly using his former position as chairperson of cellphone company MTC's board of directors to obtain gratification for himself or another person.

Conradie and Damases, who both remain free on a warning from the court, pleaded not guilty to the charges in the High Court in March 2016.

The two former directors of DV8 Saatchi & Saatchi, Mark Bongers and Kim Field, were the state's first witnesses in the trial.

Bongers was on the witness stand for nearly six days in May and October 2018, with Soni's cross-examination taking up about four of those days, while Field testified over the course of nearly five days in October 2018 and October last year, of which about four were under cross-examination.

A transcript of an audio recording which Bongers made of a meeting he and Field had with Conradie and Damases on 12 June 2012 is at this stage part of the evidence before the court. According to the recording, Conradie said during the meeting he did not want an MTC advertising contract to go to the same company which had it previously, that he wanted "to see my people also getting a slice of the cake", and that he suggested to Bongers and Field they should work out a partnership with Damases, and he would then use his vote as a board member of MTC to have the advertising contract awarded to their company.

Damases is being represented by defence lawyer Vetu Uanivi.

Deputy prosecutor general Ed Marondedze and state advocate Salomon Kanyemba are representing the state.