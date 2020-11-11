Namibian Child Features in UN Special Video

10 November 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Luqman Cloete

UNITED Nations (UN) has launched a special video featuring the Namibian child to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

The international organisation in a media statement issued on Tuesday announced the special UN75 video titled ' Day in the Life of a Namibian Child' features three school-age Namibian children from different cultural and linguistic backgrounds, showing their daily lives.

"The video takes viewers into their world of hope, dreams, enthusiasm, and motivation to learn and improve oneself. It portrays the rights of the child to imagine their future and the support available to help them reach their full potential and achieve their goals," the statement reads.

Equally, it said, the video provides a glimpse into the inequalities which exist in education as well as the economic impacts whether direct or indirect in supporting children to make important life decisions and takes the audience on an extended path to achieve equality, quality education, and better life conditions for all children, which are crucial in achieving of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

"The role players in this short video showcase the Namibian child as protagonists in the live story of many children, aspiring to achieve their hopes and dreams," the statement further reads.

The UN noted the changing world of work and the skills children need to succeed are key areas of concern and calls for international collaboration for development in economic and social sector.

Being aware of the difficulties and economic and social inequalities that came to light even stronger during the Covid-19 pandemic, it said.

It acknowledged that more children are in need to be supported and the system will continue to work with Governments, businesses and the international community to develop inclusive programmes to address the inequalities that still exist.

According to UN, the video is a reflection of the work spirit and the ideals of the UN in Namibia and intends to spread the word to urge each member of the society to go beyond the daily call to ensure access and quality education to all children, especially those left behind in these extraordinary times.

The video is available here: https://bit.ly/3eN1Ct8

[email protected]

Read the original article on Namibian.

