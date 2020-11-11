Kenya: Panic As Man Collapses, Dies in Nairobi CBD

10 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Leon Lidigu

A man collapsed and died along Kimathi Street in the Nairobi central business district on Tuesday, causing panic.

The man, the Nation learnt, was a patient on his way to the Kenyatta National Hospital for an appointment with a doctor.

His cousin, a building contractor in the area, said he had been waiting for his sister.

"She is a businesswoman around here. They had told me to tag along," he said.

Nairobi Sub-county Police Commissioner Mark Wanjala told the Nation that a police unit was dispatched as soon as they received a call about the incident.

Mr Wanjala said a postmortem will establish the cause of death.

"We do not want to speculate, especially as we navigate [the Covid-19] pandemic," he said.

