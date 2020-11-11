Uganda: Labour Firms to Resume Business As Govt Relaxes Covid Restrictions

Ugandan companies involved in the sourcing of external employment for migrant workers abroad are to resume business after government Monday announced that it had relaxed the Coronavirus restrictions.

"This is to inform all licensed companies involved in the sourcing of external employment for Ugandan migrant workers, that following the relaxing of a number of Covid lockdown measures by Ministry of Health and resumption of air travel, Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development will be lifting the ban on labour export by licensed companies in accordance with the existing mandatory Covid SOPs for all travelers," Labour Minister, Mr Frank Tumwebaze tweeted on Tuesday.

Mr Tumwebaze further said his ministry's PS will issue a detailed statement on the matter.

Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng told journalists at her home in Bukasa-Muyenga on Monday that government had relaxed the virus induced lockdown by, among others, lifting restrictions on mass gatherings for prayers, political rallies, meetings and weddings with the number of attendees being revised from 70 to 200.

Cinema halls and gyms are to re-open starting November 14 while bars and discos remain closed.

She, however, warned about observing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) aimed at avoiding the spread of Covid-19.

Labour externalisation, especially among Ugandan youth who look for jobs in the Middle East, became one of the unprecedented causalities of Covid-19 when government instituted drastic measures to contain the outbreak in Uganda.

The suspension of labour exportation effective March 18 by the Ministry of Gender, and the subsequent closure of Entebbe International Airport and border points halted international travel, deepening the uncertainty in the labour externalisation sector.

The containment measures adopted in the main destinations, like Saudi Arabia as well as those adopted in Uganda, restricted international travel, thus raising concerns on whether increasing employment opportunities through labour exports, is still a viable source of employment for the youth.